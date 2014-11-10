FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software maker Hortonworks files for IPO
November 10, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

Software maker Hortonworks files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Enterprise software maker Hortonworks Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The Palo Alto, California-based company helps customers manage data using “Hadoop,” an open-source software system that can sort and handle Big Data, the massive amounts of information generated through the Internet and mobile devices.

Hortonworks listed Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets as the lead underwriters for the IPO, according to a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1ufIc46)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

