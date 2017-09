Aug 26(Reuters) - Horus AG

* Said on Monday H1 profit from ordinary activities (before amortization and depreciation) EUR 28 thousand (H1 2013 EUR 44 thousand)

* Says H1 profit after depreciation, amortization and attributions of EUR 9 thousand (H1 2013 eur 2 thousand).

