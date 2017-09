May 22 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd

* Fy group income up 24.9 percent to R9 201,3 million

* Inventory increased by R163 million trade and other receivables decreased by R163 million,

* Fy revenue increased by R58 million, expenses increased by R58 million

* Headline eps up 10 percent to 946,23 cents

* Headline eps from continuing operations up 13.2 percent to 1 083,74 cents