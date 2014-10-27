FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investment says exec chairman Golding must face disciplinary action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd :

* HCI - further announcement relating to the suspension of the executive chairman pending a disciplinary enquiry

* Company’s position that Marcel Golding should face disciplinary proceedings regarding his alleged gross misconduct

* Golding has made certain outrageous allegations relating to political interference in respect of media, such allegations are denied by company

* Company re-affirms its commitment to protect its interests and of its shareholders, to promote lawful and fair disciplinary enquiry

* Company sees no benefit in conducting this process through press Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

