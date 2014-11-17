FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated sees H1 HEPS between 352.5 cents and 399.5 cents
November 17, 2014 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated sees H1 HEPS between 352.5 cents and 399.5 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd

* For six month period ended 30 September 2014, company will report basic EPS of between 2 923.3 cents and 2 967.4 cents, being an increase of between 563.1 pct and 573.1 pct

* Headline EPS of between 352.5 cents and 399.5 cents, being a decrease of between 15.0 pct and 25.0 pct for six month period

* Significant increase in basic EPS is mainly as a result of fair value adjustment to carrying value of group’s investment in Tsogo Sun Holdings Limited prior to it being consolidated in results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

