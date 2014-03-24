FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hosken says intend to list Montauk on JSE
#Financials
March 24, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Hosken says intend to list Montauk on JSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 24 (Reuters) - Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : * Says intention to list Montauk on the JSE and the unbundling of HCI’s interest to HCI shareholders * Says it is expected that the Montauk listing will take place in the second half of 2014 * No intention to raise fresh capital on listing as HCI International is well capitalised for its current requirements. * Montauk listing & unbundling to allow HCI shareholders flexibility to maintain, raise or decrease investment * Says listing and unbundling are subject to conditions including JSE and South African Reserve Bank approval

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
