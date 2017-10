Aug. 1(Reuters) - Hospira Inc on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss on restructuring and other charges.

The second-quarter net loss was $2.5 million, or 2 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $143.6 million, or 85 cents per share.

Excluding items, earnings were 51 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings of 49 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.