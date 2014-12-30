FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hospira's non-opioid painkiller gets FDA approval
#Market News
December 30, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hospira's non-opioid painkiller gets FDA approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, shares)

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hospira Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its non-opioid injection that provides faster relief to patients suffering moderate to severe pain.

The approval comes amid efforts to curb rising opioid-prescription drug abuse.

In the United States alone, more than 16,500 deaths related to opioid-prescription drugs were reported in 2010.

The drug, Dyloject, can be used alone, or in combination with non-opioid painkillers, the company said on Tuesday.

Dyloject forms part of a class of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are commonly used as painkillers, but are also being studied for their anti-inflammatory effects.

The drug does not constitute a replacement for opioids, but can be administered within 15 seconds. Other injectable non-opioid painkillers depend upon dilution prior to administration, and typically require an infusion of 15 to 30 minutes for a full dose, Hospira said.

The FDA approved Hysingla ER, Purdue Pharma LP’s long-acting narcotic painkiller with abuse-resistant properties in November, in line with its efforts to combat escalating abuse.

Hysingla ER is the fourth painkiller with abuse-resistant properties to be cleared by the agency.

Lake Forest, Illinois-based Hospira’s stock rose about 1 percent to $62.93 on the New York Stock Exchange in early Tuesday morning trade.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
