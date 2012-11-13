FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospira says FDA prohibits import of Symbiq infusion pump
#Market News
November 13, 2012 / 11:00 PM / in 5 years

Hospira says FDA prohibits import of Symbiq infusion pump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited Hospira Inc from importing its Symbiq medication infusion pumps, which are manufactured in Costa Rica, into the United States, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing.

Hospira said FDA’s action does not restrict importation of its other medication management products, and the company does not expect it will have a material impact on its ability to achieve its 2012 financial projections.

Hospira earlier this month said it had placed a voluntary hold on shipments of the Symbiq pumps to new U.S. customers.

In August, the company announced it received a warning letter from FDA over quality problems at the Costa Rica plant where it makes most of its infusion pumps.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
