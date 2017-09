Feb 5 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said it would buy Hospira Inc for about $15 billion to gain access to its biosimilars.

The offer of $90 per share represents a premium of 39 percent to Hospira stock’s close on Wednesday.

The total enterprise value of the deal is about $17 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)