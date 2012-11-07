FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Hospira posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss
#Market News
November 7, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Hospira posts quarterly profit vs year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Hospira Inc on Wednesday posted a net profit for the third quarter compared with a year-earlier loss as sales rose slightly, and backed its outlook for the full year.

Net earnings were $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, versus a net loss of $88.9 million, or 54 cents per share, in the 2011 quarter.

Excluding items, earnings were 47 Cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents.

Sales rose 1.8 percent to $994.0 million from $976.7 million a year before.

Hospira, a maker of specialty injectable pharmaceuticals and drug pumps, said it continues to expect 2012 net sales to show a fall of 1 percent to a rise of 2 percent, excluding the impact of foreign currency.

It forecast full-year earnings per share, excluding items, of $2.00.

