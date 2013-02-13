FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospira swings to profit in fourth quarter as sales rise
February 13, 2013 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

Hospira swings to profit in fourth quarter as sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Injectable drug provider Hospira Inc on Wednesday reported a profit for the fourth quarter versus a year-earlier loss as its sales increased more than 8 percent.

Net income was $5.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a net loss of $214.0 million, or $1.30 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings were 55 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting earnings per share of 54 cents.

Net sales jumped to $1.1 billion in the quarter from $1.0 billion a year before.

