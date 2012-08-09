New Issue-Hospitality Properties Trust sells $500 mln notes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hospitality Properties Trust on Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $300 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, RBC, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.395 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.208 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/16/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 355 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS