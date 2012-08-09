FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hospitality Properties Trust sells $500 mln notes
August 9, 2012 / 9:40 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Hospitality Properties Trust sells $500 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hospitality Properties Trust on
Thursday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, RBC, and Wells
Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES TRUST 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5 PCT       MATURITY    08/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.395   FIRST PAY   02/15/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.208 PCT    SETTLEMENT  08/16/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 355 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

