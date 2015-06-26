U.S. gov't settles antitrust charges with three Michigan hospitals

(Reuters) - Three Michigan hospital systems have settled Justice Department charges that they broke antitrust law by agreeing not to advertise in each other’s areas, but a fourth will fight the allegations, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

Michigan’s Hillsdale Community Health Center, Community Health Center of Branch County, Michigan, and ProMedica Health System Inc, which has two hospitals in the area, said they would settle, the department said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GBBBTg