Hospitals to pay U.S. $28 mln to settle false spinal treatment claims

Dec 18 (Reuters) - A group of 32 hospitals will pay a total of $28 million to settle allegations that they submitted false claims to Medicare for a type of spinal fracture treatment, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The hospitals, located in 15 states, frequently billed Medicare for inpatient stays following a procedure known as kyphoplasty, a treatment certain spinal fractures caused by osteoporosis, the Justice Department said. The procedure, however, can be performed in many cases on an outpatient basis, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)