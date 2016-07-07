FTC drops challenge to West Virginia hospital merger

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has dropped its effort to block a merger between two West Virginia hospitals, citing a recently passed state law effectively shielding the deal from federal antitrust scrutiny.

The FTC dismissed its administrative complaint challenging Cabell Huntington Hospital's planned acquisition of St. Mary's Medical Center without prejudice on Wednesday. The three current members of the commission voted unanimously to end the case.

