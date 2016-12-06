FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GoDaddy to buy Host Europe Group for $1.82 billion
#Funds News
December 6, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

GoDaddy to buy Host Europe Group for $1.82 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-based website domain name provider GoDaddy Inc said it would buy peer Host Europe Group (HEG) for 1.69 billion euros ($1.82 billion), including debt, as it looks to expand beyond the initial set-up of websites.

GoDaddy said it would explore options for HEG’s PlusServer managed hosting business, including a possible sale.

HEG is currently owned by European private equity firm Cinven, which acquired the business in August 2013.

Reuters had reported last month that GoDaddy was in exclusive talks to buy the company. ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

