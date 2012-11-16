Hostess Brands seeks court permission to liquidate

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc, the maker of Twinkies and Wonder Bread, said it will ask a bankruptcy judge for permission to liquidate after failing to obtain wage and benefit cuts from thousands of its bakery workers.

The company said a strike by members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that started last week was too much to overcome.

The case is In re: Hostess Brands Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-22052. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore and Carey Gillam; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)