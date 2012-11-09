Twinkie maker Hostess says may liquidate itself as workers strike

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc, the bankrupt maker of Twinkies and Wonder Bread, said it will have to liquidate itself and lay off most of its workforce in case of a widespread strike.

Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) said its members at some Hostess bakeries have gone on strike in response to court-approved pay cuts.

The company, which employs 18,300 people, said it will focus on selling its assets to the highest bidders if more workers choose to go on strike at other locations in the coming days.

Hostess, which operates around 36 bakeries, had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January.