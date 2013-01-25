FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hostess Brands nears deal for Drake's - lawyer
January 25, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

Hostess Brands nears deal for Drake's - lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc plans to submit an agreement next week to sell its Drake’s cake business as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, a lawyer for the company said on Friday.

Heather Lennox, An attorney for Hostess, told a court in White Plains, New York, that Hostess was also in advanced discussions with a number of parties for the remainder of its snack business, which includes Twinkies, according to a spokesman for Hostess.

The company expects to file an agreement in the near term, she said.

