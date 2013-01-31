FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apollo, Metropoulos submit baseline offer for Hostess Twinkies
#Bankruptcy News
January 31, 2013 / 1:51 AM / 5 years ago

Apollo, Metropoulos submit baseline offer for Hostess Twinkies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands Inc said private equity firms Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos & Co have set a baseline offer of $410 million to buy the company's snack cake brands including Hostess Twinkies and Dolly Madison.

The so-called stalking horse bid by the private equity firms would serve as the baseline offer for the business, which could still be topped by others.

Hostess said it will select the winning bidders for the assets of the bread and snack cake businesses at the conclusion of various auctions. (Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

