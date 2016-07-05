Twinkies maker Hostess to go public

July 5 (Reuters) - Hostess Brands LLC, the maker of Twinkies, said it had entered into a deal with Gores Holdings Inc to go public.

Hostess is expected to have an initial enterprise value of about $2.3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC and C. Dean Metropoulos and family, the current majority owners of Hostess, expect to hold a combined stake about 42 percent in Gores Holdings upon completion of the deal. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)