New York judge tosses challenge to hotel conversion ban

A New York judge has dismissed a challenge to a 2015 city law placing a two-year moratorium on large hotels in Manhattan converting more than 20 percent of their space to apartments or other non-lodging uses.

In a decision filed Wednesday, Justice Margaret Chan of state court in Manhattan found that the Real Estate Board of New York, the industry group that filed the complaint, had not shown its hotel owner members suffered injuries under Local Law 50, as it is known, and thus lacked standing to bring an Article 78 proceeding to annul the law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/290a5Zl