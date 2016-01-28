FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean stock exchange approves Hotel Lotte's planned IPO
January 28, 2016

S.Korean stock exchange approves Hotel Lotte's planned IPO

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korea’s stock exchange has approved Hotel Lotte Co Ltd’s plan for an initial public offering, a Korea Exchange official said on Thursday.

Hotel Lotte could raise up to $5 billion in what would be South Korea’s biggest IPO, IFR reported earlier this month, citing people close to the deal.

A spokesman for Lotte Group, Hotel Lotte’s parent, said on Thursday that the listing is planned for the first half of 2016. He declined to give additional details about pricing or the size of the deal. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

