FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Hotelero Santa Fe raises $97 mln in share offer
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

Mexico's Hotelero Santa Fe raises $97 mln in share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe, which operates a chain of higher-end hotels, said it raised 1.8 billion Mexican peso ($97 million) in a secondary share offer on Thursday, which will go towards its expansion plans.

The company said it placed 215.6 million shares in markets in Mexico, Chile and Peru at a price of 8.5 pesos per share, at the lower end of its 8 to 10 peso predicted range.

The company’s shares closed up 1.1 percent in Mexico at 8.4 pesos a share.

$1 = 18.8890 Mexican pesos Reporting by Tomás Sarmiento; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.