Hotel Lotte delays start date of overseas IPO roadshow

SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - The starting date for an overseas investor roadshow for Hotel Lotte's proposed $4.8 billion initial public offering has been "adjusted", a spokesman for South Korea's Lotte Group said on Saturday.

On Friday, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that Hotel Lotte had postponed bookbuilding that was due to begin on Monday for its jumbo IPO, citing sources close to the deal.

Lotte Group spokesman Song No-hyun said a decision had not yet been made on a listing date, but gave no further details.

Song said overseas investor meetings had been due to start next week, but did not specify on which day they had been set to begin. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Tony Munroe)