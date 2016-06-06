FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lotte duty free says chooses brands "fairly and objectively"
June 6, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Lotte duty free says chooses brands "fairly and objectively"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 6 (Reuters) - The duty free division of Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Monday that it chooses its brands “fairly and objectively,” after South Korean prosecutors began a bribery investigation that has delayed the company’s overseas IPO roadshow.

Prosecutors raided the home of Shin Young-ja, daughter of the Lotte Group’s founder and head of the Lotte Foundation, as well as offices of Lotte’s duty free operation on Thursday, a Lotte duty free spokesman has said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ office could not be reached for comment on Monday, a public holiday in South Korea.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Thursday that prosecutors were looking into whether the company and Shin received bribes from local cosmetics company Nature Republic in exchange for store space, citing the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ office.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tony Munroe and Edwina Gibbs

