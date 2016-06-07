S.Korea's Hotel Lotte lowers its IPO pricing range

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Hotel Lotte Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has lowered the indicative price range for a planned initial public offering (IPO) to 85,000 won to 110,000 won a share from 97,000 won to 120,000 won.

The maximum value of the offering based on the revised terms is 5.26 trillion won ($4.55 billion), compared with 5.74 trillion won under the previous guidance.

The firm also said the final price would not be set until July 11, pushing the first day of public trading into July. ($1 = 1,157.1600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)