Jan 19 (Reuters) - Les Hotels Baverez SA :

* FY net revenue of 24.5 million euros ($28.48 million) versus 27.2 million euros last year

* FY 2014 result should be down strongly compared to FY 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)