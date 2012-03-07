FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Retailer Hot Topic sees 1st-qtr profit above estimates
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Retailer Hot Topic sees 1st-qtr profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20

* Sales $209.9 mln vs est $209.3 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs est $0.00

* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell

March 7 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher gross margins, and forecast a profit for the current quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14 percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which sells licensed band and movie merchandise, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Sales fell 1 percent to $209.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $209.3 million.

Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company were up at $9.10 after the bell. They closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.