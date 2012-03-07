UPDATE 1-Retailer Hot Topic sees 1st-qtr profit above estimates

* Q4 EPS $0.21 vs est $0.20

* Sales $209.9 mln vs est $209.3 mln

* Sees Q1 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs est $0.00

* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell

March 7 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Hot Topic Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher gross margins, and forecast a profit for the current quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.

Hot Topic, which also raised its quarterly dividend 14 percent, expects a first-quarter profit of 2 cents to 5 cents a share. Analysts were expecting the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which sells licensed band and movie merchandise, posted a fourth-quarter net income of $9 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with a loss of $0.6 million, or 1 cent a share, last year.

Sales fell 1 percent to $209.9 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $209.3 million.

Gross margins increased to 35.4 percent from 32.2 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company were up at $9.10 after the bell. They closed at $8.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.