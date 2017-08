Dec 6 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc appointed Anthony Forshaw as managing director in the capital markets group.

Forshaw, who will be based in London, joins from Deutsche Bank AG, where he had worked for 25 years, most recently as a managing director in the corporate finance group. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)