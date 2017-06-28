WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 28 Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc said on Wednesday that Brad Hafer has joined the company's strategic consulting group as a director.
Based in New York, Hafer will focus on the technology, media and telecommunications sector within the strategic consulting group.
Prior to joining Houlihan Lokey, he worked at corporate development advisory firm Minuteman Advisory Partners. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)
DUBLIN, June 28 Irish consumers could be forced to pay higher prices for everyday items if Britain's exit from the European Union leads to tariffs being imposed on goods coming into the country, a government report said on Wednesday.