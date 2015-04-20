FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires three hires managers from Ernst and Young
April 20, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires three hires managers from Ernst and Young

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey hired three senior managers from Ernst and Young to expand its financial services coverage.

Richard Forgione joined the Los Angeles-based firm as a director, while Carl Ashqar and Matthew Petrillo joined as vice presidents.

The trio will be based in New York.

At Ernst and Young, Forgione, Ashqar and Petrillo focused on the financial services industry in the firm’s transaction advisory services practice. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

