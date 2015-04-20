MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires three hires managers from Ernst and Young

April 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey hired three senior managers from Ernst and Young to expand its financial services coverage.

Richard Forgione joined the Los Angeles-based firm as a director, while Carl Ashqar and Matthew Petrillo joined as vice presidents.

The trio will be based in New York.

At Ernst and Young, Forgione, Ashqar and Petrillo focused on the financial services industry in the firm's transaction advisory services practice.