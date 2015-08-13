FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boutique advisory firm Houlihan Lokey jumps 9 pct in debut
August 13, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Boutique advisory firm Houlihan Lokey jumps 9 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc’s rose as much as 8.7 pct percent to $22.82 on Thursday in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the boutique advisory firm at about $1.49 billion.

Houlihan Lokey’s initial public offering was priced at $21 per Class A share and raised $220.5 million.

The company has advised on some of the biggest ever bankruptcies such as those of Enron Corp and Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
