MOVES-Houlihan Lokey appoints MD for financial sponsors group
January 20, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey appoints MD for financial sponsors group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Houlihan Lokey said it appointed Patrick Collins as a managing director of its financial sponsors group.

Collins will focus on assisting the firm’s hedge fund and financial sponsor clients with distressed and special situations investment opportunities, the company said.

Most recently, he worked at Collins Investments LLC, which he founded in 2008.

He has earlier worked with D.E. Shaw, Mizuho International LLC, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, Houlihan Lokey said.

Collins will be based in New York.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru

