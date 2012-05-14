FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houlihan's Restaurants up for sale-sources
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Houlihan's Restaurants up for sale-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Houlihan’s hires Piper Jaffray for advice

* Restaurant chain could be worth nearly $100 mln

* Private equity, restaurants in talks with company

By Olivia Oran and Luisa Beltran

May 14 (Reuters) - Casual dining chain Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc i s in talks with private equity firms and other restaurant companies to sell itself in a deal that could fetch nearly $100 million, sou rces familiar with the situation said.

The company’s owner, private equity firm Goldner Hawn Johnson Morrison, h as hired Piper Jaffray Cos to advise on the sale, the sources said.

Goldner Hawn and Leakwood, Kansas -based Houlihan’s declined to comment. Piper Jaffray could not be reached for a comment.

Houlihan’s generated $145 million in revenue in 2011, operating 46 corporate and 45 franchised restaurants under the Houlihan‘s, Devon and J. Gilbert’s brands, according to Goldner Hawn’s web site.

Houlihan’s has about $15 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) -- a measure of cash flow -- according to one source. The company might sell for 5.5 to 6.5 times EBITDA, said the source -- meaning the deal could be valued at as much as $97.5 million.

Financial buyers have typically been more active in the restaurant sector, say investment bankers, aside from strategic players like Landry’s Inc and Darden Restaurants Inc .

Earlier this month, private equity firm Centerbridge Partners acquired Asian-themed bistro P.F. Chang’s China Bistro Inc for $1.1 billion.

Other recent deals included Golden Gate Capital’s $470 million buyout of California Pizza Kitchen Inc and Roark Capital’s takeout of Arby’s Restaurant Group for $430 million.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.