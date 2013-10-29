FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House passes bill to delay fiduciary rules at SEC, Labor Dept
October 29, 2013 / 9:48 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House passes bill to delay fiduciary rules at SEC, Labor Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a controversial bill on Tuesday that would delay two government regulators from adopting rules requiring stock brokers and retirement account financial advisers to put their customers’ interests ahead of their own.

The bill, which was approved in a 254-166 vote, has virtually no chance of becoming law, after the White House late Monday threatened to veto the measure.

Its passage, however, marks yet another symbolic effort by Republicans to express their discontent over the sweeping new regulations that stem from the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

