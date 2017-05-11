UK's House of Fraser names Alex Williamson as new CEO

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British department store chain House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, the current boss of the Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Williamson has been CEO of Goodwood since 2012 and prior to that was head of finance for TUI Travel and worked for Ernst & Young. He will start his new job on July 31.

The 168-year-old House of Fraser business trades from 59 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Since 2014 it has been owned by China's Nanjing Cenbest.