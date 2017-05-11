FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UK's House of Fraser names Alex Williamson as new CEO
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 3 months ago

UK's House of Fraser names Alex Williamson as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British department store chain House of Fraser has appointed Alex Williamson, the current boss of the Goodwood Estate, as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday.

Williamson has been CEO of Goodwood since 2012 and prior to that was head of finance for TUI Travel and worked for Ernst & Young. He will start his new job on July 31.

The 168-year-old House of Fraser business trades from 59 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Since 2014 it has been owned by China's Nanjing Cenbest.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.