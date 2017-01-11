FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK department store House of Fraser reports 2.7 pct rise in sales
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

UK department store House of Fraser reports 2.7 pct rise in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British department store House of Fraser on Wednesday reported a 2.7 percent rise in underlying sales over the Christmas period, helped by record trading in the last two weeks of December.

House of Fraser also said that Black Friday sales rose 2.7 percent compared to last year, with online business accounting for around 41 percent of total sales across the six day period.

The firm's Christmas period runs from the six weeks to the end of the year.

House of Fraser competes with the likes of John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Debenhams which all update on Christmas trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.