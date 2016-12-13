FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Rep Hensarling criticizes SEC Chair White on "midnight rulemaking" plans
December 13, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. Rep Hensarling criticizes SEC Chair White on "midnight rulemaking" plans

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The top Republican on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee criticized Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White on Tuesday, after she told lawmakers she intends to try to complete new rules before Donald Trump becomes president.

"Such midnight rulemaking is neither conducive to sound policy nor consistent with the principles of democratic accountability," Chairman Jeb Hensarling said in a statement provided to Reuters.

"As the clock runs down on the Obama Administration, Chair White and all other regulators who may be tempted to hastily impose another pile of complicated regulations on our economy should know that Congress will scrutinize their actions and - if appropriate - overturn them." (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

