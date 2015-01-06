FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-House of Fraser sees year earnings growth after strong Xmas
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 6, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-House of Fraser sees year earnings growth after strong Xmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - House Of Fraser Ltd

* Record Christmas trading period, which this year started in the week of Black Friday

* Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) for the 6 weeks to Jan. 3 up 8.0 pct and cash gross margins up 9.0 pct

* Online sales (ex VAT) up 31.2 pct, and “bricks and mortar” stores also traded up 4.2 pct on a like-for-like basis

* Lfl sales (ex VAT) for 1st 10 weeks of Q4 up 6.7 percent, cash gross margin up 7.5 percent

* Says expects to report further growth in full year earnings Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
