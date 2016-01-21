FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Housing.com raises 1 billion rupees from SoftBank
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
January 21, 2016 / 9:06 AM / in 2 years

Housing.com raises 1 billion rupees from SoftBank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee poses with the bundles of Indian rupee notes inside a bank in Agartala, the capital of Tripura August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Housing.com said it had received 1 billion rupees ($14.7 million) in fresh funding from its largest investor SoftBank Group Corp, months after a restructuring that saw hundreds of job cuts at the real estate classifieds company.

The company, which fired its founding CEO Rahul Yadav last July after he was involved in a public spat with its venture capital investors, has been struggling with mounting losses and falling market share according to local media reports.

The company, that last raised $90 million in a SoftBank-led round in December 2014, had been pegged as one of the most promising Indian startups, but has since run into trouble on rising costs amidst a management shake-up.

SoftBank last year committed to investing $10 billion in India over 10 years and CEO Masayoshi Son said last week the Japanese conglomerate will accelerate investments into India.

($1 = 67.9600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.