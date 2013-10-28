Kenya's Housing Finance 9-month profit jumps 58 pct

NAIROBI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Kenyan mortgage lender Housing Finance reported a 58 percent jump in nine-month pretax profit on Monday, helped by growth in net interest income.

Pretax profit rose to 894.7 million shillings ($10.5 million) for the period through September as net interest income grew 45 percent to 1.97 billion.

Housing Finance’s net non-performing loans increased to 2.4 billion shillings from 1.4 billion, which the firm’s managing director, Frank Ireri, attributed to changes in the law on debt recovery and high interest rates for most of 2012.

The mortgage lender, like other banks, has benefited from a cut in lending rates by the central bank, which sent commercial rates to a low of 14 percent during the period, from 25 percent a year ago.

Its loan book grew by 16 percent to 33.5 billion shillings.

Housing Finance shares were unchanged at 26.25 shilling during Monday’s session. The results were issued after the market was closed.