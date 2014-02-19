Kenya's Housing Finance says FY 2013 pretax profit up 63 pct

NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Kenya’s second largest mortgage lender Housing Finance said on Wednesday full-year pretax profit jumped 63 percent to 1.48 billion Kenyan shillings in 2013, driven by dramatic growth in its non-interest income.

Non-interest income leapt almost five-fold to 1.3 billion shillings on the back of rising house sales, Managing Director Frank Ireri said, after it launched a housing development arm to tap a fast growing middle class in east Africa’s biggest economy. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)