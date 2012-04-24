FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenya's Housing Finance profit growth slows in Q1
April 24, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Kenya's Housing Finance profit growth slows in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Housing Finance posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter pretax profit to 190 million shillings ($2.3 million), a sharp slowdown from the 66 percent growth achieved a year ago as higher interest rates curbed demand for mortgages.

Kenya’s sole specialist mortgage lender, commanding 31 percent of the total 17,000 mortgage accounts, said on Tuesday sales fell 38 percent to 2 billion shillings, while costs rose by 13 percent.

Bad debts as a proportion of the loan book fell to 3.4 percent from 4.4 percent.

“We have witnessed a drop in mortgage sales which is mainly as a result of a rise in interest rates which mainly affected those entering the mortgage market,” chief executive Frank Ireri said.

Kenya’s central bank raised the policy rate sharply in the final quarter of last year by 11 percentage points to 18 percent to combat high inflation and shilling currency weakness.

$1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Potter

