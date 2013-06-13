FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises ratings on 5 MBIA Insurance Corp insured housing revs
June 13, 2013 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises ratings on 5 MBIA Insurance Corp insured housing revs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
on Thursday it raised the ratings on five MBIA Insurance
Corp-insured housing revenue bonds to B from CCC, citing the
upgrade of MBIA Insurance Corp on May 8.
    "All of these issues receive partial support via guaranteed
investment contracts or investment agreements from MBIA
Insurance Corp.," said S&P credit analyst Renee Berson. 
    If the issuer decides to end, replace or guarantee the
existing agreements, and provide cash flows demonstrating the
ability to pay bond obligations without relying on interest
earnings from investment agreements, S&P will take appropriate
rating action, the rating agency said in a statement.
    The following issuers ratings were raised to B:
    -- Alameda Housing Authority, Calif.'s (Ginnie Mae
collateralized - Independence Plaza Apartments) series 1998A
multifamily housing revenue refunding bonds;
    -- Nevada Housing Division's (Diamond Creek Apartments
project) series 1999A multi-unit housing revenue bonds; 
    -- Nevada Housing Division's (Diamond Creek Apartments
project) series 1999B multi-unit housing revenue bonds;
    -- San Jose, Calif.'s (Federal Housing
Administration-insured mortgage loan - Sixth and Martha Family
Apartments - Phase II) series 2001C multifamily housing revenue
bonds; and
    -- San Jose, Calif.'s (Village Parkway Senior Apartments)
series 2001D multifamily housing revenue bonds.

