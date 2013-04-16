FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Houston, Texas to sell $332.5 mln bonds April 25-market source
April 16, 2013

Houston, Texas to sell $332.5 mln bonds April 25-market source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - The City of Houston, Texas is expected to sell $332.5 million of refunding bonds and certificates of obligation on April 25, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale will include $250 million of series 2013A public improvement refunding bonds, $75 million of series 2013B taxable public improvement refunding bonds, and $7.5 million of series 2013A certificates of obligation.

According to the preliminary official statement, Rice Financial Products is the lead manager of the sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
