Houston, Texas to sell $332.5 mln bonds April 25-market source

April 16 (Reuters) - The City of Houston, Texas is expected to sell $332.5 million of refunding bonds and certificates of obligation on April 25, said a market source on Tuesday.

The sale will include $250 million of series 2013A public improvement refunding bonds, $75 million of series 2013B taxable public improvement refunding bonds, and $7.5 million of series 2013A certificates of obligation.

According to the preliminary official statement, Rice Financial Products is the lead manager of the sale.