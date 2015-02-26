FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Howden Joinery says to return 70 mln stg to shareholders
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 26, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Howden Joinery says to return 70 mln stg to shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc said it would return 70 million pounds ($109 million) to shareholders over the next two years through a share repurchase programme.

“The board has reviewed the cash balances in light of the group’s future investment opportunities, expected peak working capital requirements and trading outlook,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Howden forecast in January a full-year pretax profit above the average market estimate, the second increase in its forecast in just over two months. ($1 = 0.6436 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.