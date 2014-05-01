FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's UK revenue rises
May 1, 2014 / 7:32 AM / 3 years ago

Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery's UK revenue rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - British kitchen supplier Howden Joinery Group Plc reported an 11.2 percent rise in UK revenue in the first 16 weeks of the year, helped by stronger consumer spending and a recovery in the housing market.

Shares in the company rose 3.4 percent at 336.5 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The company, which supplies kitchen units and joinery to 290,000 small builders, said that UK depot revenue - a like-for-like number that compares the same number of depots - increased 8.5 percent in the first 16 weeks of 2014.

Howden Joinery said it had opened six new depots in the UK since the beginning of the year, taking its total in the country to 565 depots. It plans to open another 30 new depots this year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

