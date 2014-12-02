Kitchen supplier Howden Joinery posts record 1 bln stg UK sales

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sales at modular kitchen maker Howden Joinery Group Plc’s British unit hit 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) in the year to date as better consumer sentiment and several government initiatives continued to boost the country’s housing market.

This will be the first time annual sales in Britain will exceed 1 billion pounds, said the company, whose kitchens and joinery products are installed for landlords, housing trusts and developers. ($1 = 0.6366 pound) (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)